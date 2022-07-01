Tyreek Hill has been vocal since he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. Ahead of his first NFL season with the Miami Dolphins, the star wide receiver is extremely optimistic about his connection with Tua Tagovailoa.

In one of the craziest NFL offseasons we remember, not only quarterbacks were involved in blockbuster trades. Star wide receivers pursued new challenges too, with Tyreek Hill's departure from Kansas City probably the most notable move.

Hill decided to leave Super Bowl contenders Chiefs for the Dolphins, who aim to make serious progress this season after years of wait. Miami has made significant changes this offseason, and Cheetah's arrival could be what it needed to take a step forward.

2022 will be telling for the Fins, but especially for third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Alabama product couldn't have asked for a better offensive combo this year, but that could also put a lot of pressure on him. However, Hill believes chemistry between them won't be a problem.

Tyreek Hill highly optimistic about chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami

“It’s all good, man,” Hill said on the latest episode of his It Needed to be Said podcast after Tua addressed the doubts around his arm strength. “It’s all good. I just feel that our chemistry will get there. Look, it’s going to be about 2 a.m. one night and you’re gonna wake up and walk in your kitchen and I’m going to be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is going to be.

"You’re gonna be like, ‘Reek, what are you doing in here?' I’m trying to get that chemistry and that bond together so you know where I’m at all the time, on the field. So, if a run a 60-yard route and decide to just turn it into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry is going to be on point, just believe that.”

Tagovailoa's potential to be a franchise quarterback will be tested this year. Mike McDaniel and the front office seem to be sold on him, but fans will expect to see a breakout season after two complicated years. With Hill by his side, the future could be bright in South Beach. But only time will tell.