In recent years, college players have found various avenues to generate income. Despite Caleb Williams‘ status as the current top prospect, the USC quarterback doesn’t hold the top spot in the list of the highest NIL-valued players.

College players have seen an increase in their income through personal agreements with brands or selling their image rights. While this doesn’t have a direct correlation with their on-field performance, being successful athletes remains crucial for them to maximize their earnings.

The introduction of NIL (name, image, likeness) opportunities has revolutionized college athletics. They can now earn income through endorsements, social media, and various business ventures. This income isn’t tied solely to their on-field performance but is more about their personal brand and marketability.

Caleb Williams is not the highest NIL-valued college player

College athletes, whether they are star players or have strong personal brands, have embraced entrepreneurial opportunities and endorsement deals to boost their earnings.

This newfound financial freedom allows athletes to invest in their futures, cover living expenses, and support charitable causes, but he long-term impact of this change in college sports is still unfolding.

Currently, the impact of these financial dynamics on the transition to professional leagues and the college sports experience remains uncertain. It’s possible that players’ financial interests could influence their performances, but this is still to be determined.

Every week, NIL evaluations are updated. Now, Caleb Williams, who is regarded as the best college prospect nowadays, has been listed as No. 3 in this ranking with $2.7 million, with two surprising names above him.

In the second position is Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, with an NIL valuation of $2.8 million. However, topping the list is Shedeur Sanders, who has been a topic of discussion both on and off the field recently.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback boasts an impressive NIL valuation of $4.8 million, with a substantial social media following of 2.3 million. In comparison, Manning and Williams, when combined, have a total of 624K followers.

Will Caleb Williams be eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft?

According to reports, Caleb Williams holds his destiny in his own hands. The USC Trojans quarterback is widely considered the top college prospect today, with many scouts believing he has the potential to become an elite NFL player.

Numerous reports indicate that Williams will consider entering the 2024 NFL Draft only if the team holding the 1st overall pick aligns with his preferences. He’s aware of his potential as the top overall selection and wants to join a club where he can achieve success.

As of now, the Chicago Bears hold the 1st and 2nd overall picks in the upcoming draft. While they could opt for a quarterback, it’s improbable that Caleb Williams would be keen on joining a franchise in the midst of a restructuring phase.