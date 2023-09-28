After an amazing 2022 season with USC, Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football. The Trojans were really close of the playoffs and a shot at the national title, but a crushing 47-24 loss with Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game derailed their hopes.

The 21-year old is just a phenomenal athlete and the sky is the limit. That’s why many experts and recruits are convinced that he will be a huge success in the NFL. In what could be his last season for the Trojans, he is a favorite to win it all.

Now, before USC face Colorado in a showdown at Folsom Field, Williams talked about the national hype of the program led by Deion Sanders. It’s been a very controversial topic after Dan Lanning’s speech in the game between the Buffaloes and Oregon.

Caleb Williams respects the hype for Deion Sanders and Colorado

Before the game against Colorado, Caleb Williams was asked about the attention on the Buffaloes all season. It’s important to remember that, at least for coaches like Dan Lanning, this has been kind of annoying.

“It’s been good for them. Something that Colorado’s needed and haven’t had in a while. Deion and his son, you know, Travis and all those other players have done a good job making that side of the world and that stadium and all of that very exciting.”

Williams also emphasized that this is not a personal duel with Shedeur Sanders in the famous race for the Heisman Trophy. That’s why, even with the absence of Travis Hunter, he has a lot of respect for Colorado.

“They’ve done a great job. It’ll be a good game. I won’t be competing against Shedeur. I’m excited to compete against their defense. They’ve got a great defense. I’m really excited to get out there and go vs the defense, our defense go vs their offense and to have the crowd roaring at us.”