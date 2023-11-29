Caleb Williams is the most coveted player heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. After a stellar career with USC, the quarterback might change the future of franchises such as the Arizona Cardinals, the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots.

However, his last season had a bittersweet ending. The Trojans finished with a record of 7-5 and couldn’t even reach the Pac-12 Championship game after being surpassed by teams like Washington and Oregon.

Individually, Williams was stellar with 3633 yards, 30 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. His quarterback rating of was 82.3 and there’s no doubt he is ready for the NFL.

Now, when everyone expected Caleb Williams to be a natural candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, his future could take an unexpected turn. Yes, the quarterback could stay in college football.

Caleb Williams could not be available in the 2024 NFL Draft

In 2022, Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, and a year later, it seemed like a formality to finish his career at USC and declare himself eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, according to a report from the L.A. Times, the quarterback told Ryan Kartje that it will be a ‘game-time decision‘. So, believe it or not, Williams might return with the Trojans for one more season.

“I’ve never been in this situation, where I’m 7-5 and there are no playoff hopes at the end of the season. I’m dealing with it emotionally, dealing with it spiritually and physically. It’s been one of the most important years I think I’ve had. It’s tricky. How to stay the same person I was before the season or after our first loss or second loss. So, it was different. It was a learning process.”

Why Caleb Williams might stay at USC?

The only reason Caleb Williams wouldn’t enter the 2024 NFL Draft is if the teams at the top of the board are not the choices he has in mind. Currently, everything points to the Cardinals, Patriots and Bears.

Nevertheless, there’s always the possibility of a blockbuster trade or Williams having enough leverage to decide where to play, as it happened with Eli Manning in 2004. Peyton’s brother was selected first overall by the San Diego Chargers, but then was traded to the Giants. It was his choice.

Another significant issue for Caleb, if he continues to play for USC, is that it would delay his professional NFL career. There are many risks associated with that decision. First, there’s the potential for injury that could derail any aspirations of being drafted as No. 1 in 2025.

Additionally, his second significant NFL contract, in case he becomes a star, would logically take a year longer to arrive because he stayed with USC in 2024. As is well known, the big paychecks typically come after the fourth season.