Not so long ago, Justin Fields was considered to be one of the next superstars of the National Football League. He was an elite prospect since high school, and while some scouts had doubts after watching him at Ohio State, his numbers spoke for himself.

Fast forward to today, and it just doesn’t feel like Fields will ever get a fair chance with the Chicago Bears. Even though he was their starter, they never built an offense suited for his skills.

The Bears tried to turn him into something he’d never been: a pocket passer. He’s always been far more efficient rolling outside of the pocket, scrambling, and making plays happen with his feet on the open field.

Now, with the Bears most likely securing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, all signs point towards them taking either Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and it would be hard to blame them. Then again, where does that leave their current QB1? With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three likeliest destinations for him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Justin Fields

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed to be high on Aidan O’Connell, but there were rumors about them turning back to Brian Hoyer after he failed to lead a single scoring drive against the Minnesota Vikings. Also, as high as they might be, Fields would still be an improvement.

There are plenty of things to fix in Sin City, and they still need to figure out their head coaching position first. Then again, a lot gets better when you find a franchise quarterback, and he would already have two elite weapons in Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, assuming they manage to keep them.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best head coaches in the game. Nonetheless, it seems like Mike Tomlin is slowly losing his locker room, especially when it comes to the offense. They need to make some drastic changes, and most of their issues could come down to the quarterback position.

Fields is tough and physical, which always bodes well with the Black & Gold. The Steelers’ offense has struggled mightily since Ben Roethlisberger’s final year, but they’re going to have a new offensive coordinator, and they could revamp their entire offense around a dual-threat QB.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons make so much sense for Fields. On top of being his hometown team, they boast the kind of run-heavy offense that could open up a lot of lanes for his game, similar to what the Baltimore Ravens deployed with Lamar Jackson during the Greg Roman era.

A tandem of Fields and Bijan Robinson would wreak havoc on opposing defenses, and Fields would do a much better job of getting Drake London and Kyle Pitts involved than Desmond Ridder. They want a quarterback who can scramble and make plays with his feet, and Fields is- by far- one of the best in the league in that regard.