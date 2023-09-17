Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season was heart-pounding for the Denver Broncos. At the end of the game against the Washington Commanders, Russell Wilson threw a Hail Mary touchdown, but unfortunately, it was not enough to defeat the NFC East team.

The start of the season has definitely not been the best for the Broncos. Despite Sean Payton’s arrival as head coach, the AFC West club has been unable to win this year, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Commanders at their own home.

Their second match of the campaign was a disaster for Denver. Early in the game, S Kareem Jackson was ejected due to a dirty hit on Logan Thomas, losing a crucial piece of their very talented defense.

Watch: Russell Wilson scores on a Hail Mary pass; still loses to the Commanders

The Broncos had a terrible afternoon today in Colorado. Even though they were favored according to oddsmakers to defeat the Commanders, Washington surprised them and secured a significant victory on the road.

At the end of the game, with two seconds left on the clock and at midfield, Russell Wilson had to throw a Hail Mary pass in search of a touchdown. The pass was completed after an amazing catch by Brandon Johnson, bringing the score to 35-33.

Unfortunately, it was not enough for the Broncos as they failed to score the two-point conversion. Wilson attempted to connect with Courtland Sutton, but the wide receiver was unable to catch the pass, preventing them from tying the game and sending it to overtime.

What is Russell Wilson’s record as quarterback of the Denver Broncos?

As of today, Russell Wilson has a 4-13 record as quarterback of the Denver Broncos.