The Denver Broncos gave a first-round pick to the Saints for Sean Payton. The extraordinary head coach is supposed to take them to the next level with a franchise quarterback such as Russell Wilson.

However, the season didn’t start as expected after a 17-16 loss at home facing the Las Vegas Raiders. Last year’s biggest problem for Denver continued as they couldn’t score more than 20 points.

Now, the Denver Broncos will host the Washington Commanders as part of Week 2 in the NFL. There are very good news for them on the offensive side of the ball.

When will Jerry Jeudy come back for the Denver Broncos?

Jerry Jeudy will officially play for the Denver Broncos against the Washington Commanders. The star wide receiver is fully recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in a joint practice with the Rams on August 24.

The big question for head coach Sean Payton was if Jeudy will be limited on the number of snaps after his absence. The head coach was clear on that subject. “No. He’s healthy. He’s good.”

The Broncos are in one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC West, with the Raiders, Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s why they don’t have margin of error.