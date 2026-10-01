Vikings confirm QB roster move after J.J. McCarthy trade to NY Giants

The Minnesota Vikings have made a move to fill the roster spot created by the trade of J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants. The team confirmed that quarterback Max Brosmer has been signed to the 53-man roster, giving Minnesota another option behind its top two quarterbacks.

Brosmer is familiar with the organization after spending the entire offseason with the Vikings. He initially made the 53-man roster as one of four quarterbacks before being waived and subsequently joining Minnesota’s practice squad.

With McCarthy now in New York, the Vikings needed another quarterback on the active roster. Brosmer now takes that spot and will serve as Minnesota’s emergency quarterback behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

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Who did the Vikings just sign?

The Vikings just signed Max Brosmer. As a consequence, their depth chart is now set after J.J. McCarthy’s trade. Kyler Murray remains the Vikings’ starting quarterback and will enter the next stretch of the season as Minnesota’s QB1. Carson Wentz will continue as the primary backup, giving the team an experienced option behind Murray.

Brosmer now moves into the third spot on the depth chart. His familiarity with the Vikings’ system should help him transition back to the active roster after spending time on the practice squad.

The quarterback has already seen NFL action, appearing in seven games and making two starts during the 2025 season. With McCarthy’s departure, Brosmer now becomes the emergency option for the Vikings while the team moves forward with Murray as its starter and Wentz as the backup.

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