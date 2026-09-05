Von Miller plans to help the Cowboys wherever Brian Schottenheimer needs him

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to make their mark in the 2026 NFL season, and one of Brian Schottenheimer’s notable offseason additions was the arrival of Von Miller.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to fully establish themselves in the NFC East race, and their recent acquisitions are proof of that. The arrival of Von Miller to Brian Schottenheimer’s team brings not only a wealth of experience, but also the versatility that puts him in a prime position to help his new team wherever he is needed.

“I don’t have a plan [yet], but this is my 16th year in the National Football League,” he said via the official team’s website. “I like to think that I’m a coach’s dream. I just try to make everybody’s job easy — coaches and the players around me. Whatever I can do to help contribute to wins is why I’m here.

“Whether that’s in the locker room or out there on the football field, I’m still a sack daddy, so I’ll have my opportunity to go out there and rush the quarterback and contribute to wins.”

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Will Von Miller play a prominent role on the field? That remains an unknown. The coach knows he has a highly experienced player on his roster, so it would not be far-fetched for him to rely on Miller to help elevate the team.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on.

Experience on the Cowboys’ defense

Throughout his career, Von Miller has established himself as one of the best players at the linebacker position, having won two Super Bowl rings. However, his new chapter with America’s Team appears to have him starting behind others on the depth chart.

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Schottenheimer’s first option at ROLB is Donovan Ezeiruaku, with Miller currently behind him on the depth chart. Tyrus Wheat, who most recently played for the Detroit Lions, is listed as the third option.

Donovan Ezeiruaku #6 of the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason NFL game.

Von Miller has found his joy in the NFL again

Von Miller’s latest stint with the Washington Commanders may not have gone as expected, but the linebacker himself appears to have found his joy again with America’s Team. “The smile has come back, you know? I’ve always loved playing football. I’ve been able to play for some amazing teams, with amazing quarterbacks and amazing coaches. But it’s just something different about being here.

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“Coming here to The Star and seeing this amazing facility, and going to the stadium, I am glad we had that preseason game because I was in awe. I’ve played on the other side, but I haven’t been on this side wearing white jerseys and playing for the good guys. . . . I’m sure a lot of kids wish that, and I am living a dream.”

Anticipating the debut

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2026 NFL season with a tough trip to MetLife Stadium, where they will face the New York Giants on September 13. After that, they will have these four games ahead:

Week 2, vs Washington Commanders (September 20)

Week 3, vs Baltimore Ravens (September 27)

Week 4, at Houston Texans (October 4)

Week 5, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 8)