Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home team does not want to waste the opportunity to win again at home. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Falcons began the season with a 24-10 home win against the Carolina Panthers in what was a clear home win; they did not play on the road until Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers no longer have Aaron Rodgers, but they have a new quarterback who helped them win in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears by 38-20. They are fairly favorites to win other games on the road.

When will Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers be played?

Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The visitors are going through a reconstruction process.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packerswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN