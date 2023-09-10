Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago. The home team opens the season against a big team. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Bears won only one preseason game against the Titans, the other two games were losses against the Colts and Bills. They could win this game knowing that the visitors no longer have the same strength as they did in previous seasons.

The Packers are dealing with their first season without Aaron Rodgers, they must adjust the offensive and defensive lines so the team can function without him. Until now Jordan Love will be the starter while Sean Clifford will be his backup quarterback.

When will Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers be played?

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The visitors are not as strong as before but they are still considered favorites.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at the Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

