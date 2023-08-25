The Dallas Cowboys will challenge the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the game for free.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders online free in the US on Fubo]

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that sit almost every important player during the entire preseason, but there are still interesting things to look at. This matchup should be valuable for the coaching staff to finalize the final 53-man roster.

The Raiders are also heading to the regular season with this match, with a big difference for them as they are beginning a new era led by Jimmy Garoppolo. Replacing a quarterback brings significant change, so every snap could help ensure everyone is on the same page for the season.

When will Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders be played?

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason this Saturday, August 26. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders in the US

The game between Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, NFL Network, and Telemundo are the other options.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.