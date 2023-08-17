There’s a lot of pressure surrounding the Dallas Cowboys these days, and some players can’t handle it. During a training session, Micah Parsons completely lost his mind and threw several punches at one of his teammates.

Fans of the Cowboys are eagerly seeking some joy from their team this year. Nearly 27 years have passed since their last Super Bowl victory, and they certainly don’t want to reach the three-decade mark.

According to oddsmakers, Dallas is once again a real contender to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy in the 2023 NFL season. They have a lot of stars in their roster to live up to those expectations and finally end the suffer of their fans.

Watch: Micah Parsons loses his temper and throws several punches at teammate

This year’s training camps have had a lot of problems, even if they are not joint practices. Several teams have been spotted fighting during practices, including altercations between teammates.

The Cowboys are not the exception to this matter. It seems like the players are desperate to achieve success this year, and now it was Micah Parsons who lost his temper and started a huge fight against one of his teammates.

At the end of a play, the linebacker exchanged some words with OL Tyler Biadasz. Then, Parsons threw several punches at his teammate, and other players had to intervene to stop this fight.