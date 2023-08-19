Watch Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots for FREE in the US

Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The home team no longer have their big quarterback. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots online free in the US on Fubo]

The Packers won against the Bengals 36-19 without having Aaron Rodgers on their roster, it was a perfect victory for a preseason game on the road. They could be contenders in the upcoming regular season.

The Patriots were humiliated at home 9-20 by the Houston Texans, but they still have two games left in the preseason that will serve to make the necessary adjustments with the backup players.

When will Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots be played?

Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The visitors will not return home anymore, they will end the preseason playing on the road.

Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, My Network TV.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriotswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.