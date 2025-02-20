Following their Super Bowl LIX victory, the Philadelphia Eagles saw Kellen Moore depart for the New Orleans Saints. Now, AJ Brown has delivered a bold message to the club’s new offensive coordinator.

The 2024 NFL season was nearly perfect for the Eagles. The NFC East club came close to securing the top spot in the conference, but even though they fell short, they made an incredible run from the Wild Card round to win the Super Bowl.

However, their remarkable campaign came at a cost. After their championship victory, the Eagles announced Kellen Moore’s departure, forcing the club to find a new offensive coordinator to replace him.

A.J. Brown welcomes the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator with a bold message

Part of being a successful team is understanding that change is inevitable. The Eagles are now facing that reality, as their roster and coaching staff will look different heading into the upcoming season.

Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Philadelphia showcased a dominant offense. Kellen Moore was the mastermind behind it, crafting the perfect game plans to help the team succeed.

As the season neared its end, rumors swirled that Moore would leave Philadelphia for a head coaching role. Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs, it was confirmed that he would take over as the Saints’ head coach for the 2025 season.

To fill the vacancy, the Eagles promoted passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator. Following this announcement, AJ Brown, the team’s star wideout, welcomed his new OC with a bold message about embracing change.

Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets talks with quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo on the sideline against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“For our fans, they need to understand everything has to change,” Brown told NFL Media. “I know we just won, but it has to change. We have to get better, and we have to do things different. But I truly feel like it’s a great hire; [Patullo] already has been involved in almost everything. Him, Kellen and Nick [Sirianni] basically called the plays already.

“So, it’s a great hire, and he’s already familiar with us. We have a great relationship, and he knows what we need to work on because he’s been there, and he’s been there for a while, and like I said, he’s already been a part of all the situations and the conversations and everything. So, I think it’s a great hire.”

Who is Kevin Patullo?

With Kellen Moore’s departure to the Saints, head coach Nick Sirianni decided to promote Kevin Patullo. Rather than bringing in an outsider, Sirianni chose a familiar face, as Patullo has been with the organization since 2021.

Patullo has plenty of coaching experience, but this will be his first stint as an offensive coordinator. He has previously worked with the Chiefs, Titans, Bills, Jets, and Colts, but his biggest challenge is about to begin in the 2025 season.

