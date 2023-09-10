Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers for FREE in the US

Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The home team wants to start the season with a victory. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Vikings lost every game during the 2023 NFL preseason but that does not mean that they are going through a bad time, the goal for this new season is to reach the playoffs.

The Buccaneers must face the season with a new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, in what could be a good season if he plays well. His backup will be Kyle Trask who has been learning a few things alongside Tom Brady.

When will Minnesota Vikings vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers be played?

Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The visitors want to show they have a stronger offensive line.

Minnesota Vikings vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneerswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.