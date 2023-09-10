Watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys for FREE in the US

New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The home team could defeat the visitors. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys online free in the US on Fubo]

The Giants are underdogs again, but anything could happen this season, especially after they went 9-7-1 in 2022 and made the playoffs in a surprise way.

The Cowboys are favorites, they have a good offensive line, but as often happens they fail much sooner than people expect. This is likely to be a key year for Prescott’s career.

When will New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The visitors are willing to do anything to win the Week 1 game.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.