Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston. This will be the only home game for the Texans during the preseason. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins online free in the US on Fubo]

The Texans won on the road against the New England Patriots, it seems they are recovering after a bad season last, although it was a preseason victory by 20-9 they have yet to show the same performance during the regular season.

The Dolphins lost at home to the Atlanta Falcons 3-19 but they are not using their starters for the preseason, although it is likely that against the Texans things will be different.

When will Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins be played?

Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The home team does not want to give in to anyone, they are ready to win again.

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NFLN, Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphinswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.