The Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2023 NFL season renewed on several fronts. They have a new quarterback who, despite being a rookie, is likely to be the big player they need to reach the postseason. But they also need Jonathan Taylor back. He’s a key piece of the offense.

However, the Colts need all of their top offensive and defensive players to be available for the upcoming season, and one of them is Taylor, who was injured last year and unfortunately missed most of the season.

The good news is that Taylor can now walk and do light work on the field, even though he won’t be available in the preseason games the Colts are scheduled to play against the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

What did Colts’ GM Chris Ballard say about Jonathan Taylor’s health and practice status?

According to a recent article published on NBC Sports by Charean Williams, it was revealed that Jonathan Taylor returned to the Colts’ training camp but he is not yet ready to practice with the offensive line. About Taylor’s health, the Colts’ GM said, “He’s rehabbing.” “Going forward, he’s rehabbing and I’m not going to get into specifics. Like I said last week, once he’s out here, he’ll be out here.”

Chris Ballard wants Taylor back, stating that they need the running back for the 2023 NFL season. He said the player is finishing his rehab, “Now, he’s finishing his rehab process.” “Hopefully as we move forward here, we’ll get him back. But we need to get him 100 percent healthy before we do anything.”

But another important point about Taylor is that he filed a trade request in July. However, the Colts don’t want to trade him. The franchise owner said they aren’t willing to let Taylor go. Ballard pointed out that “Taylor will return to practice when healthy.”

https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/chris-ballard-we-need-to-get-jonathan-taylor-healthy-before-we-do-anything