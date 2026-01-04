The Denver Broncos have had an impressive 2025 season with a 13-3 record. Throughout the schedule, they have become specialists in winning one-score games, establishing themselves as the best team in the AFC.

Sean Payton has clearly shown why he let Russell Wilson go to trust Bo Nix as his franchise quarterback. Supported by one of the best defenses in the NFL, the young QB has shined.

Now, the Broncos have a great opportunity to strengthen their position as Super Bowl favorites. Everything depends on the outcome of their Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

What happens if Broncos win today against Chargers?

If the Broncos win today against the Los Angeles Chargers, they will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. In addition, they will have a week of rest as a reward for being the best team in the AFC.

What happens if Denver Broncos lose today against Chargers?

If the Denver Broncos lose today against the Chargers, they could be overtaken by the Patriots and Jaguars in the AFC standings if both teams win their Week 18 games. This would drop them to the No. 3 seed. It is very important to mention that the Broncos have already secured the AFC West title.

A Patriots win combined with a Broncos loss or tie would give New England the No. 1 seed. In this scenario, if the Jaguars defeat the Titans, Jacksonville will be the No. 2 seed and Denver the No. 3 seed.