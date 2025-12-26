Travis Kelce experienced a very special night with the Kansas City Chiefs despite the loss to the Denver Broncos. It could have been his last game as a player at Arrowhead Stadium, but the legendary tight end did not want to talk about a possible retirement from football.

“No. The only time it ever crossed my mind was when I was driving the other day and I saw how much the Powerball was. I was like: ‘Man, if I could just win that. I wouldn’t have to work another day of my life.’ Honestly, I’ve been just focused on trying to win football games. I’ll let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends and the Chiefs organization, when the time comes.”

Kelce returned in 2025 to try to win one last Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but the season has been disappointing, with the Chiefs eliminated early from the playoffs and a roster plagued by injuries.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce has not yet confirmed whether he will retire, but he has given many hints that this could be his final season. The tight end was seen very emotional at Arrowhead Stadium during the game against the Broncos, which could be a sign that he is preparing to say goodbye.

In addition, on several occasions, Kelce has spoken as if he were no longer part of the team for 2026 when asked about topics such as Patrick Mahomes’ injury. For this reason, many experts believe that the veteran will indeed not play again with the Chiefs.

“It’s a whole lot of emotion. You have everybody in the world watching you. You get to go out there with a young guy like Chris Oladokun. Prime-time television. Excited for him, excited for the guys around us. A lot of young guys getting opportunities to taste what this NFL life on a big stage feels like. I just wanted to get out there and get a win for those guys. You only get a few of those where you got to stand there and appreciate 70,000 Chiefs fans creating it and cheering for you. So, I always embrace that moment. It’s fun. Hopefully, I got everybody fired up for it.”

