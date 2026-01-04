The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh with the goal of turning the team into a real threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Alongside Justin Herbert, the head coach had to find a way to stop Patrick Mahomes.

Last year, in Harbaugh’s first season in charge, the Chargers improved to an 11-6 record but were eliminated in the Wild Card round by Houston. Undoubtedly, it was not the result they were expecting.

Now, the situation is completely different. The Chiefs are out of the playoff picture, and the Denver Broncos have taken over the division. If the Chargers want to compete for the Super Bowl, seeding could be a key factor.

What happens if Chargers lose today against Broncos?

If the Chargers lose today against the Denver Broncos, they could fall to the No. 7 seed in the AFC if the Bills defeat the Jets. That would mean the Chargers would have to play the entire postseason on the road. A huge change of plans.

What happens if Chargers beat Denver Broncos today?

If the Chargers get a win over the Broncos, they will secure at least the No. 6 seed in the AFC. They could move up to the No. 5 spot if the Houston Texans lose to the Indianapolis Colts. In any scenario, the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Wild Card round on the road since the Denver Broncos have already secured the AFC West title.

Are the Chargers eliminated from playoffs if they lose today against Broncos?

No. The Chargers are not eliminated from the playoffs if they lose to the Denver Broncos, as they have already clinched a playoff spot as a Wild Card team. That’s why Jim Harbaugh is resting most of his starters, including Justin Herbert.