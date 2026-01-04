Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Chargers lose or win today against Broncos in NFL Week 18 of 2025 season?

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Denver Broncos in Week 18. Find out all the implications this game has for Jim Harbaugh's team.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesJim Harbaugh head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh with the goal of turning the team into a real threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Alongside Justin Herbert, the head coach had to find a way to stop Patrick Mahomes.

Last year, in Harbaugh’s first season in charge, the Chargers improved to an 11-6 record but were eliminated in the Wild Card round by Houston. Undoubtedly, it was not the result they were expecting.

Now, the situation is completely different. The Chiefs are out of the playoff picture, and the Denver Broncos have taken over the division. If the Chargers want to compete for the Super Bowl, seeding could be a key factor.

Advertisement

What happens if Chargers lose today against Broncos?

If the Chargers lose today against the Denver Broncos, they could fall to the No. 7 seed in the AFC if the Bills defeat the Jets. That would mean the Chargers would have to play the entire postseason on the road. A huge change of plans.

What happens if Chargers beat Denver Broncos today?

If the Chargers get a win over the Broncos, they will secure at least the No. 6 seed in the AFC. They could move up to the No. 5 spot if the Houston Texans lose to the Indianapolis Colts. In any scenario, the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Wild Card round on the road since the Denver Broncos have already secured the AFC West title.

Advertisement
Are Chiefs eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss against Chargers in Week 15?

see also

Are Chiefs eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss against Chargers in Week 15?

Are the Chargers eliminated from playoffs if they lose today against Broncos?

No. The Chargers are not eliminated from the playoffs if they lose to the Denver Broncos, as they have already clinched a playoff spot as a Wild Card team. That’s why Jim Harbaugh is resting most of his starters, including Justin Herbert.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
What happens if Broncos win or lose today vs Chargers in Week 18?
NFL

What happens if Broncos win or lose today vs Chargers in Week 18?

Broncos give Bo Nix a major boost with the return of two key players ahead of the 2026 playoffs
NFL

Broncos give Bo Nix a major boost with the return of two key players ahead of the 2026 playoffs

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes his support clear for Broncos QB Bo Nix ahead of Week 18
NFL

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes his support clear for Broncos QB Bo Nix ahead of Week 18

What happens if Raiders lose or win vs Chiefs today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?
NFL

What happens if Raiders lose or win vs Chiefs today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

Better Collective Logo