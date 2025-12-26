Andy Reid spoke about Chris Oladokun’s performance after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 20-13 to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. The quarterback posted very modest numbers: 13 of 22 for 66 yards and one touchdown.

“I’m proud of Chris for going out and jumping in at quarterback on a short week and handling what he needed to handle there. I thought he did a good job at running things and executing when needed.”

Oladokun, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, had to take over after Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew were ruled out for the rest of the season with knee injuries. These late-season games could be key for him to remain on the roster heading into 2026.

Who will be the Chiefs starting QB?

Chris Oladokun will be the Chiefs’ starting quarterback for the final game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Shane Buechele will serve as the backup, as Andy Reid can no longer count on Patrick Mahomes or Gardner Minshew.

What happened to Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Week 15 game between the Chiefs and the Chargers. The quarterback is expected to be sidelined for nine months while he recovers.