The Cowboys face Tennessee in a matchup that could shape their NFC East playoff hopes as the regular season enters a crucial stretch.

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 11 looking to respond after a high-scoring loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while their matchup with the Tennessee Titans offers an important opportunity to gain ground in the NFC East.

Dallas is 4-6 and sits behind the Giants, Commanders and Eagles, leaving little room for another setback as the regular season moves forward. The challenge is that Dallas has been producing plenty of offense but struggling to get stops.

With kickoff set for Sunday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium, the result could have important consequences for Brian Schottenheimer‘s team’s position in the NFC East and its path through the second half of the season.

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What happens if the Cowboys win vs Titans today?

If the Cowboys beat the Titans, they will improve to a 5-6 record and remain in second place in the NFC East, regardless of Washington’s result against Cincinnati on Monday. Dallas would move one game closer to .500 and maintain its position.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

A victory would be particularly important for Schottenheimer’s team after its 46-40 defeat against the 49ers. It would also give Dallas a positive result before its Thanksgiving showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26.

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However, the Cowboys would still trail the Giants, who enter Week 11 at 5-3-1. New York faces the Jacksonville Jaguars later on Sunday. Even if the Giants lose, they would remain ahead of the Cowboys in winning percentage.

What happens if the Cowboys lose to the Titans today?

If Dallas loses to Tennessee, its record will drop to 4-7, and it could fall to third place in the NFC East if the Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. That would be a significant setback for the Cowboys.

A seventh loss would make their path toward the postseason considerably more difficult, particularly with the Thanksgiving matchup against Philadelphia coming up just four days later.

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Washington currently sits at 3-5-1, meaning a victory over Cincinnati would improve its record to 4-5-1. That would put the Commanders ahead of Dallas in winning percentage, moving them into second place while the Cowboys would fall to third.

What happens if the Cowboys tie with the Titans in Week 11?

If the Cowboys tie the Titans after overtime, they will move to 4-6-1 and remain in second place in the NFC East unless the Commanders defeat the Bengals on Monday, in which case Washington would overtake them.

A tie would be less damaging than a loss, but it would still prevent Dallas from making meaningful progress toward a .500 record. The Cowboys would have a winning percentage of .409, slightly above Washington’s current .389.

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However, if the Commanders win their Monday Night Football matchup, they would improve to 4-5-1, giving them a .450 winning percentage and moving them ahead of Dallas.

If Washington loses or ties Cincinnati, the Cowboys would retain second place. Meanwhile, the Giants would remain first regardless of their result against Jacksonville, since even a loss would leave them with a 5-4-1 record.

Key takeaways

4-6 record puts the Dallas Cowboys behind NFC East rivals entering Week 11.

puts the Dallas Cowboys behind NFC East rivals entering Week 11. Improve to a 5-6 record and stay second in NFC East if Dallas beats Tennessee.

and stay second in NFC East if Dallas beats Tennessee. Drop to 4-7 if the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.