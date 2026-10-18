Why isn’t Tyler Warren playing today for Colts vs Titans in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

Tyler Warren is a key player for the Indianapolis Colts, but will he suit up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season?

Tyler Warren‘s status for the Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans game in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season is not a positive one. After sustaining a groin injury on Friday’s practice, it left the tight end out of the game.

Per the Colts social media, Warren is one of five inactive players for this game vs Titans. Warren suffered a groin injury, and despite an improved condition on Saturday, the team will take the cautious road and not risk him vs. the 0-5 Titans.

Alongside Warren, linebacker Jaylon Carlies, wideout Ashton Dulin, quarterback Riley Leonard, and guard Dalton Tucker are also inactive. Hence, the Colts could need alternative names to step up.

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Who will start at TE instead of Tyler Warren?

Warren is arguably a top three player on the roster. He is a monster and one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Hence, not having him will matter a lot, even if they’re facing a very deficient team like the Titans.

Instead of Warren, veteran Mo Alie-Cox will be starting at tight end for the Colts. Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Pharaoh Brown are the other tight ends on the roster for Indianapolis.

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The Colts should still have a win vs Titans

Indianapolis is highly favored to win this game with or without Warren. After all, the main weapon is actually running back Jonathan Taylor, who has decimated the Tennessee Titans time and time again. These are the last three games Taylor has played against Titans:

12/22/24: 218 rush yds/ 3 rush TDs

9/21/25: 102 rush yds/ 3 rush TDs

10/26/25: 153 rush yds/ 2 rush TDs/ 1 rec TD

Key takeaways

Tight end Tyler Warren is inactive for the Colts against Tennessee with a groin injury.

for the Colts against Tennessee with a groin injury. Indianapolis listed five inactive players , including linebacker Jaylon Carlies and quarterback Riley Leonard.

, including linebacker Jaylon Carlies and quarterback Riley Leonard. Veteran Mo Alie-Cox will start at tight end for the Colts in Warren’s place.