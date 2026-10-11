What happened to David Montgomery vs Titans today? Texans RB depth chart without him

The Houston Texans have ruled David Montgomery out of the remainder of the game against the Tennessee Titans. It seems like the running back suffered a groin injury. Hence, the team’s RB depth chart is getting thinner.
Montgomery is the RB1 of the team, though the Texans operate on a committee where he shares plenty of snaps, mainly to Woody Marks. Now, it seems like a workhorse role is coming to the latter. This is the RB depth chart now that Montgomery is out:
- Woody Marks
- Dare Ogunbowale
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.