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What happened to David Montgomery vs Titans today? Texans RB depth chart without him

David Montgomery has been ruled out of the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee TItans.

David Montgomery #32 of the Houston Texans
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesDavid Montgomery #32 of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have ruled David Montgomery out of the remainder of the game against the Tennessee Titans. It seems like the running back suffered a groin injury. Hence, the team’s RB depth chart is getting thinner.

Montgomery is the RB1 of the team, though the Texans operate on a committee where he shares plenty of snaps, mainly to Woody Marks. Now, it seems like a workhorse role is coming to the latter. This is the RB depth chart now that Montgomery is out:

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  • Woody Marks
  • Dare Ogunbowale

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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