What happens if NY Giants lose or win vs Cowboys today in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The New York Giants are gearing up to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 of the NFL regular season. Fans are hopeful for an impressive performance to close out what has largely been a challenging season marked by numerous struggles.

With six key players sidelined, the Giants are aiming to wrap up the season on a high note against a Cowboys team that set high expectations but ultimately fell short of its regular-season goals.

Absent from the Giants’ lineup are players such as Cordale Flott, Jevon Holland, Theo Johnson, Evan Neal, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Wan’Dale Robinson. As they prepare to take on this final hurdle, the Giants are already contemplating what the next season holds for the New York organization.

Conversely, the Cowboys will also be without some of their talents, including Davonte Williams, Shavon Rebel Jr., DeMarion Overshown, Malik Davis, and TJ Bass. With this backdrop, Dallas is keen to conclude its season on a triumphant note against the Giants.

What happens if the Giants lose vs Cowboys today?

If the Giants lose to the Cowboys today, they will finish with no worse than the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have already been eliminated from playoff contention, with their record standing at 3-13.

Such a result would cement another disappointing season for the Giants, marking the third consecutive year they finish at the bottom of their division without a playoff berth.

What happens if the Giants win vs Cowboys today?

If the Giants emerge victorious against the Cowboys, they could fall as far as No. 7 in the 2026 NFL draft. Their fate will also hinge on the outcome of the Washington Commanders’ game; if Washington loses, their record will drop to 3-14, giving New York a chance to break their losing streak.

While there isn’t much left at stake for either team, ending the season with a win provides a moral boost for the 2026 NFL draft and offers some consolation for their performance over the past months, especially with both squads already setting their sights on next season.

