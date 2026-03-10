NY Mets’ Bo Bichette contacts David Wright as he works through third‑base transition

David Wright, the seven-time Mets All-Star third baseman, returned to New York Mets Spring Training on Sunday with a clear goal: to help the team’s new third baseman, Bo Bichette.

Bichette, a key offseason addition, is learning to play third base this spring. The Mets are hoping Wright’s guidance will help him adjust quickly and make an immediate impact.

Wright ended his 14-year career with 242 home runs, 1,777 hits, and 970 RBIs, all Mets franchise records. He has also gained momentum in Hall of Fame voting, jumping from 8.1 percent to 14.8 percent in his third year on the ballot.

“I was excited and surprised when Bo reached out and asked if I was coming down and if I had a few minutes for him,” Wright said, according to MLB.com. “So I’m not sure what direction that’s going to go into, whether it’s third base or about New York, or whatever the question set is, but I’m excited to meet and spend some time with him.”

Former Mets player David Wright speaks at a press conference ahead of his number retirement ceremony. Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Leadership beyond the field

Wright, who was Mets captain for six seasons, believes a group of veteran leaders can be just as effective as a single captain, especially for mentoring younger players.

“When you have several leaders in the locker room, it can be even better than having one,” Wright said. “It helps guide the young guys and set the tone for how we play and prepare.”