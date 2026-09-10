What was the first song the Jonas Brothers played at halftime of Rams vs 49ers in Australia?

The Jonas Brothers took over halftime at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the San Francisco 49ers faced the Los Angeles Rams, turning their NFL Australia debut into a musical moment fans were eager to hear.

The NFL’s historic first regular-season game in Australia brought the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but the action did not stop when the teams left the field for halftime.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas entered the spotlight with a catalog packed with hits spanning their career, leaving fans wondering which song would open their set. Before the performance, “Sucker” and other major tracks had emerged as potential candidates for the first song, but the actual setlist remained a mystery.

So, what was the first song the brothers played at halftime of Rams vs. 49ers in Australia? The answer revealed how the group chose to kick off its performance during one of the most unusual and memorable NFL games in recent history.

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What was the first song the Jonas Brothers played at halftime?

The Jonas Brothers opened their halftime performance with “Burnin’ Up”, their 2019 comeback hit and one of the biggest songs of their career. While the official setlist was not announced beforehand, it was the clear favorite in the betting market.

The choice would have made sense for a performance built around recognizable hits. “Burnin’ Up” became their No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. It also gave them a modern, instantly recognizable opening track.

The Melbourne show was particularly significant for the group because it was their first NFL halftime performance and came during the league’s first regular-season game in Australia.

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The Jonas Brothers headlined the entertainment at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the San Francisco 49ers faced the Los Angeles Rams, with the performance broadcast internationally alongside the game.