Have the Jonas Brothers played at a sporting event before the NFL halftime show in Australia?

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Australia for a major NFL halftime show, bringing more than two decades of music with them. But their history on sports stages may hold a few surprises before kickoff in Melbourne.

The Jonas Brothers are set to bring their pop-rock catalog to one of the NFL’s biggest international stages when they perform at halftime of the 49ers-Rams matchup in Melbourne. It is the first-ever regular-season game in Australia.

But the NFL stage in Australia is far from the brothers’ first performance connected to professional sports. Nick, Joe and Kevin previously performed during halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game in 2008.

Their upcoming performance therefore represents something of a full-circle moment: nearly two decades after first appearing at an NFL game, the brothers are now headlining halftime for the league’s historic Australian debut.

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When did the Jonas Brothers first perform at an NFL game?

The Jonas Brothers first performed at an NFL game on November 27, 2008, when they took the stage at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The game was played at Texas Stadium.

The Jonas Brothers perform with Big Rob during halftime between the Seahawks and the Cowboys in 2008 (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas dominated Seattle 34-9 that afternoon, while Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas provided the halftime entertainment. The NFL’s official photo archive includes images of Big Rob performing alongside the three brothers.

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The appearance came during one of the most important stages of their early career. Their self-titled second studio album had been released in 2007, while A Little Bit Longer arrived in 2008, the same year as their first NFL performance.

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show is also closely tied to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Dallas has used the nationally televised halftime performance as a way to launch the campaign since the partnership began in 1997.

How many times have the Jonas Brothers performed at NFL games?

The Jonas Brothers have performed at two NFL games so far, both as halftime acts for Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day games. Their first appearance came in 2008 against the Seahawks, followed by a second performance in 2022 against the New York Giants.

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The Jonas Brothers perform during half time in the game between the Giants and the Cowboys in 2022 (Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Their second NFL appearance took place on November 24, 2022, when Dallas hosted New York at AT&T Stadium. They performed live during halftime as part of the Red Kettle Campaign kickoff. The Cowboys won the game 28-20.

Their next NFL performance represents a different kind of milestone. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to headline halftime of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026. It will be part of the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia.