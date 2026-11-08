What’s Tyreek Hill’s situation nine weeks into the 2026 NFL season?

Tyreek Hill, who drew interest from several NFL teams, has yet to return to the field as the 2026 season continues.

The 2026 NFL season is now in Week 9, and many are still wondering about Tyreek Hill’s current situation. The wide receiver remains a free agent, even after a recent report about a potential move to the Kansas City Chiefs may never materialize. For now, his return to the gridiron appears to be further away than expected.

Hill has been regularly showcasing his physical conditioning on social media, although he has yet to provide similar updates regarding his football activities. Training on your own is one thing, but strapping on the pads and helmet and officially returning to the field with an NFL team is an entirely different challenge.

As the trade deadline continues to approach, Tyreek Hill remains available to all 32 NFL teams. Will one of the most impactful wide receivers of recent years finally make his long-awaited return to the field this season?

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The injury appears to be behind him

Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome left knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season against the New York Jets, dislocating his knee and tearing multiple ligaments, including his ACL. It was the kind of scary, season-ending blow that left everyone wondering if a speedster like him will ever be the same.

Tyreek Hill before a Chiefs game.

However, after multiple surgeries and months of intense rehab—even traveling to Germany to work with world-class specialists—Hill appears to have put the worst of it in the rearview mirror. The former Chiefs and Dolphins star wants to prove once again that his nickname, “Cheetah,” is well deserved.

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Potential suitors for Hill

If Tyreek Hill moves before the trade deadline, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers stand out as intriguing landing spots. Pittsburgh badly needs a vertical stretch threat to give Aaron Rodgers a true elite downfield weapon, while the Rams are hunting for dynamic pass-catching juice alongside Puka Nacua after losing Davante Adams to injury.

Meanwhile, dropping Hill into Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco would give him space to feast after the catch, instantly supercharging any of these passing attacks for a deep playoff run.

Key takeaways

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent nine weeks into the 2026 NFL regular season.

nine weeks into the 2026 NFL regular season. A severe left knee injury suffered in 2025 required multiple surgeries for Tyreek Hill.

suffered in 2025 required multiple surgeries for Tyreek Hill. The Steelers, Rams, and 49ers represent potential landing spots before the NFL trade deadline.