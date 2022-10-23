It is that time of the year where all the 32 teams are planning what's next for their season. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is near and here are all the details you need to know about it, including when does it end.

Football is one of the main sports in the United States and that's why the NFL is always under the spotlight. With the 2022 season on its way, there are tons of doubts regarding when is the last day for the 32 teams to make moves in the trade deadline to improve their squads.

Each year, the 32 NFL teams try to begin their season in the best way possible, but things do not always go as planned. That's why they are able to make some moves and take all the best pieces available to keep their hopes alive.

During this time, some teams have already done some big moves. The most important of course was the one regarding Christian McCaffrey, who went from the Panthers to the 49ers, but ther's still some time left to see other blockbuster trades in the 2022 NFL season.

NFL: When does the 2022 trade deadline end?

There's no much time left for the 32 NFL teams to make moves in their roster and agreements with other teams to add players. It is not easy to make a good deal for both parties, but there's always one that has to give a little more for what they are looking for.

This year, the 2022 trade deadline for all 32 NFL teams is November 1st at 4 PM (ET). As it is the last week to make changes between teams, there are tons of rumors of blockbuster moves that could happen soon.

First, Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco. Now, it seems like big names like Brandin Cooks (Texans), Chase Claypool (Steelers) or Jerry Jeudy (Broncos) might be living their last days with those teams according to the rumors.

Of course this deadline does not involve the free agents. One of the top targets this year is Odell Beckham Jr., who has been linked to teams like Buccaneers or Packers.