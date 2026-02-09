When does the 2026 NFL season start? Key dates for opening week

The 2026 NFL season calendar is taking shape under familiar rhythms and a few new twists. After months of offseason moves and international initiatives, the league appears set to kick off its regular slate in early September, anchoring the sport’s annual rhythm once again.

Tradition holds that the champion of the previous season hosts the Thursday night opener, a marquee moment that signals the transition from summer workouts and preseason tune-ups into competitive football.

Even before Week 1 arrives, teams will have passed through drills, preseason games and more, each step building anticipation. Though the full schedule still awaits its formal announcement, the league’s structural clock is already ticking.

What day will the 2026 NFL season start?

The 2026 NFL regular season is set to begin on Thursday, September 10, 2026, continuing the league’s long-standing tradition of kicking off with a prime-time Thursday night game. This date anchors the return of meaningful competition after months of roster decisions, training camps and preseason tune-ups.

Kenneth Walker III of the Seahawks rushes against Marcus Jones during the Super Bowl (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The defending champions entering that opener will be the Seattle Seahawks, fresh off their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX — a game defined by a dominant Seattle defense and a second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Early highlights on the 2026 NFL calendar include more than just that kickoff. While the full schedule is expected to be released in Spring 2026, teams are gearing up for competitive matchups that quickly shape division races and lay the groundwork for playoff hopes, all leading toward Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027.

2026 NFL season explained: Preseason, week 1 and playoffs

Before the regular season officially begins on September 10, 2026, teams will pass through the familiar rhythm of organized workouts, training camps and a full slate of preseason games. Those weeks quietly determine roster battles, rookie roles and depth-chart decisions that often shape September’s first results.

Once Week 1 arrives, the league settles into its 18-week regular-season structure, where early momentum can quickly influence division races and playoff positioning. For the defending Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks, the opening stretch will carry added scrutiny as they begin the defense of their title.

The road then extends into January’s postseason and ultimately toward Super Bowl LXI on February 14 in California, closing a five-month journey that transforms offseason expectations into championship reality.