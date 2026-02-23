Jonathan Kuminga injury update: Hawks receive great advice on star’s return after Warriors trade

The Atlanta Hawks attempted to reinforce their roster following the departures of Trae Young to the Washington Wizards and Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors, a move that brought Jonathan Kuminga to Atlanta in the trade. Kuminga arrived injured, and the Hawks are still awaiting his debut with the club this NBA season. His recovery has remained a central storyline as Atlanta works to retool its rotation.

The Hawks have a chance to be fully healthy for the first time in a long stretch, as Kuminga’s status has been upgraded ahead of their matchup against the Washington Wizards. Kuminga has been dealing with a bone bruise, an injury that sidelined him shortly after the trade and delayed his integration into the lineup.

Kuminga is now listed as questionable against the Wizards, a positive sign that he is nearing a return to the floor. Last week, the Hawks noted that he was progressing well in his recovery from the bone bruise and would be reevaluated in a week, with his status then updated. The organization has remained encouraged by the forward’s steady improvement.

Kuminga was seen knocking down shots during Hawks practice, another promising indication regarding his on-court readiness. Adding Kuminga to the Hawks’ rotation could strengthen their wing depth, and his skill set may create opportunities for the rest of the roster. His ability to attack the paint and get to the rim will be key for the Hawks, whether finishing plays or finding an open teammate.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

The moves the Hawks have made

The Hawks recently made a lineup adjustment, inserting CJ McCollum into the starting five alongside Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, while moving Zaccharie Risacher to the bench.

With Risacher operating as a wing, it will be worth monitoring how the Hawks distribute those bench minutes once Kuminga is fully healthy, and whether both forwards can share the court in certain lineups for the rest of the NBA season.

Kuminga numbers

For his career, Kuminga has averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game across 278 appearances with the Golden State Warriors. He last played on Jan. 22, when he scored 10 points in nine minutes during the Warriors’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a performance that came shortly before his injury absence.