How many fans are attending NY Giants vs Cowboys today on SNF in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season in front of a sizable crowd of fans.

The matchup between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys stands as one of the most anticipated games of NFL Week 1, set to take place on Sunday Night Football, complete with a halftime show. The contest carries lingering uncertainty regarding Malik Nabers’ availability, alongside the presence of Odell Beckham Jr., who has already expressed gratitude to the fans as he targets his return to MetLife Stadium.

The game is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd, close to MetLife Stadium’s maximum of 82,500. The turnout represents complete support for the Giants, who are highly optimistic heading into this season.

Fan backing will be crucial for New York to unleash the full capabilities of their stars against a tough opponent. The Cowboys are far from complete after owner Jerry Jones said they remain open to another substantial trade, but with a fired-up Dak Prescott, they will certainly have plenty to talk about.

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A rivalry with history

The game between the Giants and Cowboys adds another chapter to their storied history, beginning with John Harbaugh’s head coaching debut with New York. In regular season play, the teams have met 127 times. The Giants trail the all-time series, 47-78-2. In their most recent regular-season meeting, the Giants defeated the Cowboys, 34-17, at MetLife Stadium in Week 18 of the 2025 season.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants speaks with media.

The Giants and Cowboys have met once in the postseason when the Giants defeated the Cowboys, 21-17, in the Divisional Round during the 2008 playoffs. It is a matchup steeped in regular-season history that consistently generates major headlines.

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Dallas’ new-look defense

The Cowboys were the NFL’s worst scoring defense in 2025, surrendering 30.1 points per game. That’s why owner/general manager Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer completely overhauled their defense from the top down, and they will surely play with confidence following these offseason changes.

The new player acquisitions include Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary, first-round rookies Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, Super Bowl 50 MVP edge rusher Von Miller, and the San Francisco 49ers’ 2025 tackles leader Dee Winters (101).

Harbaugh’s Giants debut

The Giants have a Super Bowl champion head coach for the first time since Tom Coughlin’s last NFL season in 2015, after hiring longtime Baltimore Ravens boss John Harbaugh.

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He built the team in his image this offseason with a few players from his Ravens days-fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Isaiah Likely, and punter Jordan Stout-while reinforcing both sides of the line of scrimmage by drafting linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall) and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (10th overall) in the top 10.