The uniforms NY Giants and Cowboys are wearing tonight for SNF in 2026 NFL Week 1

The first Sunday Night Football of the 2026 NFL season features a divisional showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.

The time for the first Sunday Night Football of the season has arrived. The NFL presents an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

As the home side, the Giants are wearing their classic home blue jerseys with white pants and the modern “NY” blue helmet. It’s one of the most recognizable uniforms in the NFL.

The Cowboys, who are on the road, will use their road white jersey, alongside their trademark silver-metallic pants and their silver helmet with a big blue star. If the Giants’ uniform is recognizable, the Cowboys one is synonymous with football.

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NY Giants vs Cowboys recent head-to-head in MetLife

The Dallas Cowboys have come to disrespect the Giants’ home field in the last handful of games. In fact, the Cowboys have won four out of the last five games at MetLife Stadium against the Giants:

January 4, 2026: New York Giants 34, Dallas Cowboys 17 (Giants win)

New York Giants 34, Dallas Cowboys 17 (Giants win) September 26, 2024: Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 15 (Cowboys win)

Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 15 (Cowboys win) September 26, 2022: Dallas Cowboys 23, New York Giants 16 (Cowboys win)

Dallas Cowboys 23, New York Giants 16 (Cowboys win) December 19, 2021: Dallas Cowboys 21, New York Giants 6 (Cowboys win)

Dallas Cowboys 21, New York Giants 6 (Cowboys win) November 4, 2019: Dallas Cowboys 37, New York Giants 18 (Cowboys win)

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The silver lining for the NY Giants

The one silver lining for the Giants here is that they won the last meeting and they did in comfortable fashion. Now, with John Harbaugh as their head coach, the G-Men will try to impose the new trend were they always beat divisional rivals at home.

Harbaugh’s Week 1 record is very good. As a head coach, John Harbaugh is 12-6 in Week 1 season openers. He also has an 8-1 record in Week 1 games played at home.