Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Atlanta Falcons face Dallas Cowboys in a Week 9 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 9 clash of the 2024 NFL season. With both teams eyeing a crucial victory to strengthen their playoff positions, fans can expect an intense showdown. Find here game details, including kickoff time and streaming options available in the USA to make sure fans catch all the action.

[Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to snap their two-game skid as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Sitting at 3-4, the Cowboys know the stakes are high for Dak Prescott and company, who entered the season with lofty goals but now find themselves needing a turnaround to stay in the playoff hunt.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons, riding the momentum of a win over the Buccaneers and boasting a 5-3 record, aim to keep their playoff push strong with a potential 6-3 start. Yet, they’ll face a determined Dallas squad eager to win and revive their season.

When will the Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Atlanta Falcons face off against Dallas Cowboys in the Week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 3, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

This NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: FOX.