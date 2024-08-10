The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Chicago Bears in a 2024 NFL matchup. Stay with us for complete coverage, including kickoff details and how to stream the game live across the U.S.

Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Chicago Bears in a 2024 NFL Preseason showdown, promising fans an electrifying display of football. Be sure to tune in by checking local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action live in the USA.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Chicago Bears kicked off their 2024 preseason with a solid start, edging out the Houston Texans 21-17 in a tightly contested matchup. This victory sets a positive tone for the Bears as they aim to build momentum leading into the regular season. With their sights set on continued improvement, the Bears now turn their attention to their next challenge: a showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills will be making their preseason debut in this upcoming game, eager to establish their rhythm before the official season begins. For both teams, this matchup presents a valuable opportunity to fine-tune strategies and assess player performances, ensuring they’re primed and ready when the 2024 NFL season officially kicks off.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears match be played?

Buffalo Bills face Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Preseason Game this Saturday, August 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears face each other in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: NFL Network.