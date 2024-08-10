The San Francisco 49ers had another trade package ready for Brandon Aiyuk. However, the star wide receiver has one preferred destination.

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 season. It’s an urgent situation as the franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in three decades.

Right now, the 49ers have margin to keep most of their playmakers as Brock Purdy is still in his rookie contract. That’s why the roster is stellar with Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

The big problem for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan is that Brandon Aiyuk wants to become one of the highest paid players in the NFL. So, with no contract extension in sight, a trade is a huge possibility.

Could Brandon Aiyuk be traded?

Brandon Aiyuk is entering the final year of his contract and he expects a big extension as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. It’s important to remember that Justin Jefferson recently reset the market thanks to a four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, according to many reports, Aiyuk has rejected a second trade offer. This time, the Cleveland Browns were ready to give the 49ers this package: Amari Cooper, a second-round pick and fifth-round pick. The wide receiver said no.

Just a few days ago, Brandon Aiyuk also turned down an offer for the New England Patriots. So, in this scenario, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team with real chances to get him. Of course, the other option is a contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers.