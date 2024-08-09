Brandon Aiyuk sets the record straight about what's really going on with the San Francisco 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of a huge controversy. The wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract and, as a consequence, wants a big extension.

It’s a direct consequence of how Justin Jefferson reset the market at the position with a four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Furthermore, Tyreek Hill also restructured his contract to get $30 million annually.

So, if the 49ers want to remain as a Super Bowl contender in the NFL, they have to make a move in order to keep Aiyuk. Time’s running out and the star player just exposed the team’s front office on social media.

Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk?

This Friday, two reports by Jordan Schutz and Tom Pelissero confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers suddenly changed their mind. Instead of pursuing a trade, they were willing to negotiate a contract extension with the player. The latest information emphasized that Aiyuk was engaging in those contract talks to make things work and stay with the 49ers.

However, just minutes after that information leaked, Brandon Aiyuk set the record straight with a message on Instagram. “Brad, Niners in the media everyday lol. It’s two options out there. Pick one and stop dropping reports. Simple.”

Which are the options for 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk?

Brandon Aiyuk just confirmed to the world that there are only two possible scenarios for the 49ers. Of course, one of them is a contract extension to make Aiyuk the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The second option is also clear right now. The New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns are out of the race for a trade. That’s why, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team with a real chance to get him. So, things aren’t that difficult. Extension or trade to play for Mike Tomlin.