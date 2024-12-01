Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will face against each other in a Week 13 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

The Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back from a tough outing against the Baltimore Ravens with a pivotal win that improved their record to 8-3, solidifying their place among the NFL’s elite and reinforcing their title-contender status.

Next up, they face the Cincinnati Bengals, who find themselves at a critical juncture in their season. After dropping two straight games, the Bengals sit at 4-7, desperately needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Another loss, however, could all but extinguish their postseason chances, making this a must-win showdown for Cincinnati.

When will the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

Cincinnati Bengals play against Pittsburgh Steelers the Week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 1, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

This NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.