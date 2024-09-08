Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Detroit Lions play against Los Angeles Rams in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The Detroit Lions will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season, kicking off what promises to be an exciting year of football. Fans across the country can catch the action by checking their local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The NFL’s Sunday slate wraps up with an intriguing rematch between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, these two teams clashed in a thrilling Wild Card playoff game, where the Lions edged out the Rams by just one point in a nail-biting finish. The Lions‘ postseason run continued until they were halted by the San Francisco 49ers, falling short of a Super Bowl berth.

This season, Detroit are back and hungry for redemption. On the other side, the Rams are seeking payback for last year’s heartbreaking loss. With both teams looking to make a statement early in the season, this matchup promises to deliver the same intensity and drama that made their last encounter unforgettable. Fans won’t want to miss this showdown.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams match be played?

The Detroit Lions will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 8. Kickoff is set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on NBC as an additional viewing option.

