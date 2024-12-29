Where to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Green Bay Packers will play against Minnesota Vikings in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

This Sunday’s NFL action features a marquee matchup with playoff-bound rivals battling for the division crown. The Minnesota Vikings, tied with the Detroit Lions at 13-2, are in strong contention but need to outpace Detroit in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers face a tougher road, requiring wins in their remaining games and hoping both the Vikings and Lions stumble. While their path is challenging, Green Bay are determined to keep their hopes alive.

When will the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

Green Bay Packers face off against Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

Green Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on FOX.