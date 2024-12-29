Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Green Bay Packers will face Minnesota Vikings in a Week 17 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireGreen Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave

By Leonardo Herrera

Green Bay Packers will play against Minnesota Vikings in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This Sunday’s NFL action features a marquee matchup with playoff-bound rivals battling for the division crown. The Minnesota Vikings, tied with the Detroit Lions at 13-2, are in strong contention but need to outpace Detroit in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers face a tougher road, requiring wins in their remaining games and hoping both the Vikings and Lions stumble. While their path is challenging, Green Bay are determined to keep their hopes alive.

Advertisement

When will the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

Green Bay Packers face off against Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Green Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

NFL News: Spencer Rattler makes tough admission on Saints&#039; blowout loss to Packers

see also

NFL News: Spencer Rattler makes tough admission on Saints' blowout loss to Packers

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on FOX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NBA insider takes a shot at LeBron James and Stephen Curry for low ratings
NBA

NBA insider takes a shot at LeBron James and Stephen Curry for low ratings

Tony Romo points out who has the edge in MVP race between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson
NFL

Tony Romo points out who has the edge in MVP race between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

NFL News: Jordan Addison names his top pick for MVP award in bold statement
NFL

NFL News: Jordan Addison names his top pick for MVP award in bold statement

NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals the key behind the Warriors' recent improvement
NBA

NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals the key behind the Warriors' recent improvement

Better Collective Logo