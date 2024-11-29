Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 13 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for what appears to be a lopsided matchup as they take on the struggling Las Vegas Raiders. Fresh off a narrow 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers that helped them bounce back from a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and company are heavy favorites against a Raiders team sitting at 2-9.

While Las Vegas seems to have already shifted focus to next season, their nothing-to-lose mentality could make them a dangerous spoiler. The Chiefs will need to stay sharp and avoid underestimating their division rivals to maintain their strong position in the standings.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs take on Las Vegas Raiders the Week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Friday, November 29, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders in the USA

This NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Amazon Prime.