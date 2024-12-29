Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins will face off against Cleveland Browns in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Miami Dolphins face a do-or-die scenario in their playoff push. A win is absolutely critical, as anything less would officially eliminate them from postseason contention. A victory would improve their record to 8-8, keeping their hopes alive heading into the season’s final week.

Fortunately for Miami, they have a favorable matchup against the struggling Cleveland Browns, who sit at 3-12 and are merely aiming to close out their disappointing season on a respectable note.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns match be played?

Miami Dolphins face Cleveland Browns in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM (ET).

Cleveland Browns safety D’Anthony Bell – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on CBS.