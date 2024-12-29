Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins take on Cleveland Browns in a Week 17 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

By Leonardo Herrera

Miami Dolphins will face off against Cleveland Browns in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Dolphins face a do-or-die scenario in their playoff push. A win is absolutely critical, as anything less would officially eliminate them from postseason contention. A victory would improve their record to 8-8, keeping their hopes alive heading into the season’s final week.

Fortunately for Miami, they have a favorable matchup against the struggling Cleveland Browns, who sit at 3-12 and are merely aiming to close out their disappointing season on a respectable note.

Advertisement

When will the Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns match be played?

Miami Dolphins face Cleveland Browns in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM (ET).

Cleveland Browns safety D’Anthony Bell – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cleveland Browns safety D’Anthony Bell – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa doubtful for Dolphins&#039; matchup against Browns

see also

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa doubtful for Dolphins' matchup against Browns

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on CBS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are 'inspiring'
WNBA

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are 'inspiring'

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton receives strong message from teammate ahead of game vs Notre Dame
College Football

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton receives strong message from teammate ahead of game vs Notre Dame

NFL News: Sean McVay highlights key attribute putting Rams on verge of division title
NFL

NFL News: Sean McVay highlights key attribute putting Rams on verge of division title

NBA News: Lakers confirm blockbuster trade involving D’Angelo Russell
NBA

NBA News: Lakers confirm blockbuster trade involving D’Angelo Russell

Better Collective Logo