Where to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Minnesota Vikings will face Indianapolis Colts in a Week 9 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Minnesota Vikings face off against Indianapolis Colts in a Week 9 clash of the 2024 NFL season. With both teams eyeing a crucial victory to strengthen their playoff positions, fans can expect an intense showdown. Find here game details, including kickoff time and streaming options available in the USA to make sure fans catch all the action.

[Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Sunday night matchup promises an intriguing clash as the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) face off against the Indianapolis Colts (4-4). The Vikings, coming off back-to-back losses, are eager to rebound and stay in the race at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Colts, riding the momentum of a recent victory, are determined to notch a crucial win to improve to 5-4. Both teams have a lot at stake, setting the stage for a fierce battle as they each aim to solidify their positions in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts match be played?

Minnesota Vikings face Indianapolis Colts in the Week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 3, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Grant Stuard – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reportedly planning another blockbuster trade to help Patrick Mahomes

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts in the USA

This NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: NBC.