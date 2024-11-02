Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might not be done in the trade market trying to make another Super Bowl run.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have a 7-0 record as clear favorites to win another Super Bowl. They’re the only team which remains undefeated just before the start of the second half of the season.

It’s a remarkable achievement considering how injuries have decimated the roster especially on offense. So far, the Chiefs already lost Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco.

Nevertheless, when you have Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback supported by one of the best defenses in the NFL, anything is possible. Now, more help could be on the way.

Who just signed with the KC Chiefs?

A few days ago, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL by making a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans to get DeAndre Hopkins. It was much needed help at the wide receiver position.

In fact, many reports pointed out that the Chiefs called the Los Angeles Rams first trying to land Cooper Kupp, but, a second-round pick was a high price they weren’t considering to pay.

Who did the Chiefs trade for?

So, after that operation to acquire DeAndre Hopkins, the NFL thought the Chiefs were done in the market. Then, linebacker Joshua Uche arrived to the defending champions thanks to a trade with the Patriots.

Now, Diana Russini from The Athletic reports Andy Reid and Brett Veach could deliver another surprise. A final boost to get that unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl.

“The Chiefs still might not be done. If a wide receiver falls into their laps, I’m told they are going to try to land another one with Skyy Moore on injured reserve. Also, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would love for Veach to get him a young, fast corner. Kansas City are trying to land the final pieces on their mission to a three-peat.”

What time is the trade deadline in the NFL?

In 2024, the NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 5 at 4 PM (ET). It’s important to remember that, just a few months ago, owners voted to place that limit one week further into the season.

