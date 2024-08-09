Pittsburgh Steelers play against Houston Texans in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Stay tuned to our comprehensive coverage for all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Houston Texans are gearing up for their second preseason game, hoping to bounce back from a narrow 21-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. While it was only the first game of the preseason, the close defeat has raised some early concerns for the Texans as they look to fine-tune their performance ahead of the regular season.

Next up for Houston is a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be making their 2024 preseason debut. The Steelers are eager to start strong and set the tone for the upcoming season, aiming to build momentum and ensure they enter the regular season in peak condition.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers face Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL Preseason Game this Friday, August 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Jonathan Ward during the Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: NFL Network.