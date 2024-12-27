Mike Tomlin is focused on the playoffs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in the coming months, he won’t be able to avoid a key decision for the team: Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as the franchise quarterback.

Fields delivered a 4-2 record with sparks of explosiveness and the significant advantage of being only 25 years old. Undoubtedly, he could be the cornerstone to develop a long-term project aimed at winning the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, Wilson brought deep passes and his famous ‘moonballs.’ Until three weeks ago, the veteran was the clear frontrunner to receive a contract extension from the Steelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be the starting QB of the Steelers?

Heading into the 2025 season, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan have yet to decide who will be their starting quarterback. What’s certain is that they can’t keep both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

In this scenario, Cam Newton, one of the greatest examples of success as a mobile quarterback, sent a very clear recommendation to Mike Tomlin about who he should choose. This was his response when asked if the Steelers should bring Wilson back.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

“No, but you bring back Justin Fields though. You develop him the right way. Father time ain’t on our side. Justin Fields do what Josh Allen does? Skill set. Lamar Jackson. Can Justin Fields has that ceiling? Has he shown it consistently? No. But, can he give you what those guys? Yes. Develop him in a way. He hasn’t gotten that opportunity.”