Nick Kyrgios reveals which aspects he believes he’s better than Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic

Tennis has long been seen as a gentleman’s sport, where controversies were few and far between. However, times have changed, and players known for their bold personalities have emerged. Among them, Nick Kyrgios stands out as a unique case study.

The Australian is known for his extroverted nature, unafraid to voice strong opinions about his colleagues, and has become famous for his unconventional on-court antics. From underhand serves to heated exchanges with rivals and fans, Kyrgios isn’t shy about breaking the mold.

Despite his off-court persona, Kyrgios possesses undeniable skill. With a powerful serve and formidable groundstrokes, he’s a threat to any opponent. It’s no surprise that he’s clinched seven ATP titles (four ATP 500 and three ATP 250) and reached a Grand Slam final, making it all the way to the Wimbledon 2022 final against Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios says his tennis IQ exceeds that of the ‘Big Three’

Staying true to his bold style, Kyrgios made waves in an interview on the “Let’s Trot” podcast. When asked to build the ultimate player by combining the best traits of the “Big Three” – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic – Kyrgios took the opportunity to assert his belief that his tennis IQ surpasses that of the trio.

Winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) and runner up Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for a photo with their trophies at Wimbledon. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“I’ve played against Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, and Murray. I have a higher tennis IQ than them,” Kyrgios stated. “I don’t know if anyone in the history of tennis has reached a Wimbledon final without a coach. So, in terms of tennis IQ, I’d pick myself.”

Kyrgios calls out Sinner and Swiatek

During his press conference at the Brisbane tournament, he addressed the doping controversy surrounding ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. “It’s frustrating. I can lose my temper, smash my racquet, but that has nothing to do with cheating or taking performance-enhancing substances,” he said. However, his comments didn’t end there.

The Australian also weighed in on Iga Swiatek, the Polish tennis star who also tested positive for doping. “For two No. 1s in the world to be caught for doping is disgusting for our sport. The integrity of tennis right now is in question. Everyone knows it, but no one wants to talk about it. It’s horrible.”

When is Kyrgios coming back?

The controversial Australian tennis player will make his return to the court on Sunday, December 29, at the Brisbane ATP. Kyrgios will play two matches: one in singles against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and another in doubles, partnering with Novak Djokovic to take on Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies. Fans can expect a show, as always.

